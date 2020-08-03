Pelco changes hands for second time in two years

Pelco's headquarters in Fresno. Photo by David Castellon

published on August 3, 2020 - 1:13 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Pelco, Inc., once one of the Valley’s most storied manufacturers, has been sold for the second time in two years.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. announced Monday that it has completed a $110 million cash acquisition of Pelco, the global provider of video security solutions based in Fresno.

At its peak, Pelco employed about 1,800 people at its Clovis campus making security cameras. CEO David McDonald sold it to Schneider Electric for a reported $1.54 billion in 2007. Schneider in turn sold it to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital Group in May 2019.

Recent estimates set the current employment at Pelco, which moved some of its operations to Fresno in 2017, at around 400.

Pelco’s foothold in the video security systems space made it an attractive acquisition to Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, a “global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics,” according to a news release.

“Video continues to play a more powerful role in enabling safer cities and securing businesses around the world,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Pelco’s track record of innovation, internationally recognized brand, global channel and customer installed base enable us to further expand our global footprint with enterprise and public safety customers.”