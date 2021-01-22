Patrons crowdfund to save 34-year-old Red Wave Inn near Fresno State

The iconic Red Wave Inn near Fresno State is in danger of closing after 34 years. Image via Red Wave Inn Facebook page



Written by Breanna Hardy published on January 22, 2021 - 4:10 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Family owned and operated bar and grill Red Wave Inn has struggled to stay afloat ever since Covid restrictions shuttered their doors last March. With curbside pickup their only option, a longtime customer decided to help them with their bills.

Denise Omstead, organizer of the Red Wave Inn GoFundMe campaign , has been going to Red Wave Inn at 2375 E. Shaw Ave. with her husband for the past 25 years. The restaurant itself has been open at the same location across Shaw Avenue from Fresno State for 34 years.

It is a favorite with students and alumni.

The fundraiser was first posted in mid-December and has already garnered the restaurant a check for $11,400 to pay bills. The crowdfunding campaign continues to circulate on social media, drawing attention from the community.

“I know that they have a lot of customers that go, and so I started the GoFundMe with that in mind — just to see if I could help them through a period until California can open inside dining,” Omstead said.

As the money is cleared by GoFundMe, Omstead is able to write a check to the business.

Sara Fierro, co-owner of Red Wave Inn, said, “We’ve seen some tough times. We’ve been through some recessions and things like that, but nothing ever like this.”

“When Denise started that GoFundMe for us, we hadn’t even thought of doing that. We were just coming in every day and doing our job, and trying to keep this place afloat. We’re beyond grateful to her,” Fierro added.

The money will help with outstanding bills and keeping employees paid. Since they couldn’t get any other government funding, the GoFundMe meant that much more to the family.

Ian Wieland, local attorney and past chair of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, said his college roommate told him about the new fundraiser.

He remarked that the Red Wave Inn holds sentimental value for many people, including himself. Wieland spent his college years going there before and after football and basketball games.

“Obviously during this pandemic, the restaurants have been hit the hardest,” Wieland said.

He still goes to Red Wave Inn, and like Omstead, has gotten to know the family over the years.

“They actually sponsored a softball team that I played on during college, so that’s another reason that we wanted to give back,” Wieland said.

He said the fundraiser will help them survive on curbside pickup until they’re granted permission to open inside again.

“It just tore up my heart. Here’s a family-owned business that’s been around for 34 years, and because of the severe lockdown, they could lose it all,” Omstead said.

Even with outdoor-only seating for restaurants, the parking lot is not conducive to tents since it crowds their own parking spaces as well as their neighbors’. Red Wave Inn is located between buildings in a strip mall.

“My husband and I have probably been going to Red Wave Inn over 25 years. And through the years we’ve just kind of gotten to know the different family members,” Omstead said. “I call her mom, but her name is Maria. Her and her husband actually started the Red Wave Inn.”

“My mom is ‘mom’ to a lot of people,” Fierro said of her mother, Maria.

The fundraiser’s initial goal is $25,000, but Omstead said she can always increase the amount on GoFundMe. The amount will cover about four months of bills.

“They can’t lose their liquor license — I mean that would devastate their business,” Omstead said.

The beer on tap and tortas keep many customers coming back.

One donor’s comment on the GoFundMe page said, “The Red Wave Inn is a great place for community and should continue to bring people good times and great memories for generations to come.”

Another says, “I donated because I have fond college memories here, and now my dad and I get a beer and torta here before every football home game!”

“It literally brought me to tears,” Fierro said. “We’re just amazed at the outpour of help that comes through to us from our patrons. It’s incredible; we never expected it,” Fierro said.