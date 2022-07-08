Party animals rehydrate! Mobile IV therapy biz launches

Yeri Munguia opts for a wellness treatment with Lila Lara, co-owner of Madera County-based NewGen IV Wellness. Photo by Breanna hardy



Written by Breanna Hardy published on July 8, 2022 - 1:05 PM

Nathaniel Lara and his wife Lila Lara are used to administering IV therapy, in the clinical setting — but now they’re taking the show on the road with a new business, NewGen IV Wellness.

The Laras — Nathaniel is a physician assistant and Lila a nurse — first researched hydration therapy to help a family member recovering from Covid. They were both familiar with IV therapy, an elective, vitamin-infused treatment used for wellness, hydration and a nutrient boost.

Nathaniel said his mom caught Covid in January during the major omicron surge. Weeks later, symptoms including fatigue and loss of appetite lingered.

“Nothing would help, and so I called a colleague of mine who happened to do the IV hydration therapy and I took her to receive therapy,” he said. “Within 24 she was back to her normal baseline.”

“It was like this miraculous comeback,” he added.

Nathaniel said he wasn’t aware of a service like this operating in Madera County, so he and Lila began discussing opening a business to serve the Central Valley.

IV hydration therapies are sometimes available at medical spas, including Fresno’s Mystique Medical Spa. But the Laras model will be unique in the Valley — they offer mobile service.

Since January, they’ve applied for business licensing and reached out to possible vendors. They went with Empower Pharmacy, a Texas-based firm, that will supply the hydration compound vitamins.

The name “NewGen IV Wellness” suggests a new generation of health care. The hydration therapy trend is relatively new, and often in demand for hangover recovery, dehydration and overall wellness boost.

Similar businesses have opened across the country in the last month, according to a Google News search, in places including Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Rapid City, South Dakota; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and more.

A report by Seattle-based Coherent Market Insights estimates Europe’s IV hydration therapy market to be valued at $244.1 million this year, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 7.2% through 2030. Fortune Business Insights expects the global home infusion therapy market — which includes home chemotherapy treatment — to hit $58.82 billion by 2028 with compound annual growth of 6.8%.

NewGen IV Wellness offers a wellness blend, hangover recovery, immune boost and flu recovery, alongside some specialty drips including a weight loss aid, athlete recovery aid and rejuvenation aid. There are also build-your-own combinations, which can be customized based on health needs.

The Laras can assist in choosing a vitamin combination.

NewGen IV Wellness also offers intramuscular injections. The mobile clinic does not bill insurance.

The benefit of the hydration therapy, Nathaniel says, is in the 90% absorption rate, as opposed to vitamin supplements, which have about a 20% absorption rate.

He plans to take the mobile clinic to events like CrossFit competitions, sporting events and MMA gyms. He also hopes to tap into farmers’ markets with a tented, pop-up station.

Potential clients can book with NewGen IV by direct messaging @newgeniv_559 on Instagram.