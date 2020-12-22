Donald A. Promnitz">
22 Dec

Overflow sites set up to relieve Covid pressure

published on December 22, 2020 - 3:29 PM
Written by

Fresno and Tulare counties have set up alternate care sites as the number of Covid-19 patients continues to go up.

In Fresno, Community Regional Medical Center has partnered with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to open an overflow site in the North Plaza. According to Dan Lynch, EMS director for Fresno County, the site had its soft opening Friday with 12 patients and the expectation of a full opening Monday morning, in which all 50 beds would be made available.

Lynch explained that even though 13 ICU beds were shown to be available in Fresno County, the number was actually lower as patients were moved out of the emergency department and into intensive care.

“The hospitals are really in crisis right now with the number of patients within their hospitals full and not just the ICU beds, which are very, very limited,” Lynch said. “It’s not enough to sustain our large communities.

In Tulare County, another overflow site has been set up at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. According to Malynda Parsons, public relations specialist for Sierra View, there were 19 beds at the overflow site and as of Tuesday morning, seven of these beds were occupied.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Would you be willing to be vaccinated for Covid-19?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!