Online ordering drives local Amazon hires

April 13, 2020

Amazon has hired more than 80,000 people since last month to meet the demand for delivery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — including over 1,500 people in Fresno and the Central Valley.

The new hires in the Central Valley fill a range of roles, including picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the recent demand surge, according to a press release.

“Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servants, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers who jobs are now on hold,” their press release said. “And people ‘who just want to help out.’”

Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.