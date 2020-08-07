Online mask retailer has high volume of complaints

The Better Business Bureau building in Fresno



Written by THE BUSINESS JOURNAL STAFF published on August 7, 2020

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming is warning consumers that it’s received 61 complaints and negative customer reviews for online retailer Hyperfavor.

The business sells themed and customizable apparel, including a wide assortment of cloth face coverings. Consumers report order fulfillment concerns including delayed shipments receiving partial orders. Many complaints from customers allege they never receiving ordered merchandise despite extensive waiting times.

Complaints also allege that many customers were receiving tracking numbers that appear to be fraudulent or that never update. Consumers who have encountered these issues also report difficulties reaching business representatives with their concerns. The business has responded to several of the more recent complaints, though the majority of them have gone unanswered.

BBB notes that the Sheridan, Wyoming addressed advertised by the company is a commercial registered agent’s location and not typically a physical place of business. BBB has also been unable to locate a registration on file with the Wyoming Secretary of State.

The Bureau has attempted to contact the company via email, postal mail and telephone regarding the pattern of complaints filed and to seek information regarding their business practices, structure and location. Hyperfavor has not responded at this time, and currently has and “F” rating.