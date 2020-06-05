One high-profile tenant leaving, another coming soon to Fresno’s River Park

An artist's rendering shows what the Barrelhouse River Park location will look when it opens in the next few months.



Written by Edward Smith published on June 5, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Changes are coming to River Park — a lamentable loss mixed with some anticipated arrivals.

Owners of Barrelhouse Brewing Co. are “chipping away” at their location in the old Wavelengths Surf Shop, across from Edwards Imax Cinema. Jason Carvalho, co-owner of the Paso-Robles based brewery, hopes to be open between August and September.

This will be the fourth location for the brewpub, and “their best location to date,” said Carvalho. They will serve their Barrelhouse-branded beers and drinks, along with shuffleboard tables and pinball machines for an “old school vibe” for people to come and enjoy themselves.

Carvalho says they have been looking for a location in Fresno going as far back as when they opened their Visalia location in 2018.

“It’s always a spot you can count on to have parking, and is a safe, family-friendly place,” said Carvalho.

Rather than competing with the numerous other restaurants in the area, Carvalho has begun working with the neighboring eateries. They will invite outside food and even more — they will coordinate with other restaurants so that food can be bused over to meet people while they enjoy a beer.

“There are so many restaurant and food varieties already, there’s no point in competing with them,” he said.

They finished the rough plumbing and plan to have all of the electrical work as well as the rest of the plumbing completed this month so they can begin final touches.

“If you haven’t seen it, it is gorgeous,” Tracy Kashian, vice president of marketing for Lance Kashian & Co.

They have capacity for 262 people, dividing between a patio that can serve 50 and an indoor space for 212. Their other locations in Visalia, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles are up and running, so they have had time to implement safety procedures regarding coronavirus, Carvalho said. By the time the Fresno location is open, they’ll have plenty of time to implement the other procedures.

They will be open seven days a week. From Sunday through Thursday, they will be open 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, they will be open 11 a.m. to midnight. They are permitted to be open until 2 a.m., but will wait to see before extending hours.

They will hire between 10-15 people.

“This is a high energy place to come for good people, good times and great beer,” said Carvalho.

Yoshino Restaurant

One of River Park’s longest-standing tenants, Yoshino Restaurant did not renew its lease, which ended in May, according to Kashian. The sushi bar was one of the original restaurants at the shopping center. They have begun looking for new tenants and Kashian says they have some ideas who they want to fill the 2,500 square-foot space. The lease for Planet Hair also ended in May.

Small Cakes

A cupcake shop opened in River Park, near the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. The bakery, as seen on the TV show “Cupcake Wars,” is now operating, serving tiny delicacies.

Fuwa Fuwa

This Japanese soufflé sport is still “a couple months out” from arriving in River Park. It will also be located near the fountain outside Edwards Cinema.