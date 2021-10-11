Edward Smith" />
11 Oct

One of Fresno’s favorite restaurant groups readies a new dining concept

The northeast corner of Herndon and Marks avenues in Fresno will be the site of a new pizza restaurant, according to city permitting documents. Image via Google Street View

published on October 11, 2021 - 10:44 AM
Written by

A permit has been filed for what appears to be a new pizza restaurant in northwest Fresno by a familiar restaurant group.

A tenant improvement application was filed for a sit-down restaurant at Marks and Herndon avenues for Fresno Coal Pizza — with Kevin Koligian of BLK Sheep Hospitality Group on the application.

Koligian, along with fellow restaurateur Brandon Smittcamp, are the names behind such popular Fresno eateries as Butterfish, Heirloom, Mayd Modern Mediterranean and what is expected to be a Mexican restaurant listed as NX Fresno at The Row Apartments.

Neither Koligian nor Smittcamp responded to requests for comment.

The 2,043 square-foot space will have indoor as well as outdoor seating, according to the permit application. The shopping center at the northeast corner of Herndon and Marks has been an up-and-coming spot, with recent arrivals of The Meat Up, Ampersand Ice Cream and Mad Duck Brewing Co.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Are supply chain problems getting worse or better compared to six months ago?
110 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by