One of Fresno’s favorite restaurant groups readies a new dining concept

The northeast corner of Herndon and Marks avenues in Fresno will be the site of a new pizza restaurant, according to city permitting documents. Image via Google Street View



Written by Edward Smith published on October 11, 2021 - 10:44 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A permit has been filed for what appears to be a new pizza restaurant in northwest Fresno by a familiar restaurant group.

A tenant improvement application was filed for a sit-down restaurant at Marks and Herndon avenues for Fresno Coal Pizza — with Kevin Koligian of BLK Sheep Hospitality Group on the application.

Koligian, along with fellow restaurateur Brandon Smittcamp, are the names behind such popular Fresno eateries as Butterfish, Heirloom, Mayd Modern Mediterranean and what is expected to be a Mexican restaurant listed as NX Fresno at The Row Apartments.

Neither Koligian nor Smittcamp responded to requests for comment.

The 2,043 square-foot space will have indoor as well as outdoor seating, according to the permit application. The shopping center at the northeast corner of Herndon and Marks has been an up-and-coming spot, with recent arrivals of The Meat Up, Ampersand Ice Cream and Mad Duck Brewing Co.