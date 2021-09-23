One-day Fresno event raises $500K to feed the hungry

Central California Food Bank photo via nmtccoalition.org

published on September 23, 2021 - 1:31 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

KMJ NewsTalk 580 and Gar Bennett teamed up once again to raise money for the Central California Food Bank, this time generating more than half a million dollars to help feed the hungry.

The partners recently hosted their annual Feeding Families Fund Drive, which in the past eight years has generated more than $3.5 million and provided 18 million meals.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our KMJ listeners! A special thanks to Karen and Greg Musson of Gar Bennett, Farm Credit and Me-n-Ed’s for their massive contribution and the hard work of our talented on-air team,” said Patty Hixson, vice president and general manager of KMJ.

KMJ listeners directly donated more than $250,000 during the Sept. 17 event. Gar Bennett matched every donation with 50 cents on the dollar for a total of $506,647. Farm Credit and Me-N-Ed’s also made sizable donations.

“We are truly grateful for the Central Valley’s generosity in surpassing our expectations to help feed our Valley families struggling with hunger. Thank you to our sponsors, growers and donors for supporting the Feeding Families Fund Drive with millions in donations and provide 18 million meals since 2014,” said Karen Musson, Gar Bennett managing partner.