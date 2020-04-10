On property tax day, tax collectors take different approaches



Written by Edward Smith and Gabriel Dillard published on April 10, 2020 - 1:55 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Today is the final deadline for property taxes in California, though tax collectors are taking a different approach to leniency during the coronavirus pandemic.

While extending the deadline would require a vote from the state Legislature or executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Luis Obispo County implemented penalty waivers for primary residences and small businesses with annual revenue under $7.5 million if property owners are unable to pay on time due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Paul Sampietro, assistant treasurer/tax collector for Tulare County, said property owners in the county owe $422 million this year in taxes, and as of Thursday, $370 million had been collected. The amount still outstanding is about 1-2% higher than previous years.

Tax collectors in California do have leeway in waiving late penalties in circumstances outside of the taxpayer’s control. Sampietro said he believes COVID-19 is one of those situations. “We will be looking at those on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

“We are going to err on the side of the taxpayer,” he added.

The California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors wrote a letter last month to Gov. Newsom asking him to keep the April 10 deadline in place. Tax collectors argued tax payments are key sources of municipal revenue that — unlike sales and income taxes — come all at once, and don’t trickle in over the course of a year.

“Extending the deadline,” the groups wrote, “would have a dramatic impact on local funding, as almost all local agencies rely on the property tax for the majority of their general funds.”

Tax collectors argue schools would be especially hard hit.

Landlords and property owners have implored Fresno County to approach the deadline with some leniency. That never came.

“This is a difficult time in our County and around the world, and I certainly understand and share the public’s concerns about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fresno County Auditor Controller/Treasurer Tax Collector Oscar J. Garcia, CPA, in a March 20 statement. “While I cannot legally change the April 10 property tax deadline, I am taking precautions to ensure the public and staff are safe.”

“In this critical time of a declared national and statewide emergency, the cash flow necessary to keep vital public safety services operating and meeting the needs of the public comes to a large extent from timely property tax payments,” Garcia added.

Calmatters contributed to this report.