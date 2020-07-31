Old Guarantee building on Fulton Street to see inner work

The old Guarantee building on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is undergoing a remodel. Photo via SCCCD



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on July 31, 2020

The State Center Community College District is preparing to remodel four floors of its main administrative office in Downtown Fresno.

SCCCD moved into the historic Guarantee Savings building on Fulton Street in 2018. Remodeling started that fall on floors 2-8, but left floors 9-12 alone. The floors were being used by the IRS, with their lease ending the following spring. Following the IRS’s departure, the Fresno County Office of Education approached the district to use the recently vacated floors while renovations were done at their own building.

With the Office of Education now moving out, remodeling can begin on the upper floors. According to George Cummings, SCCCD director of facility planning, the work won’t be particularly heavy.

“It’s going to be a pretty light touch, demoing walls as needed,” Cummings said. “But we’re going to fit our people into the existing floor plans — and then mostly cosmetics and telecom infrastructure.”

Cummings also said the District wants to preserve the old aesthetic of the historic building as much as possible, restoring the terrazzo floors and keeping the marble intact. He added that they’d done the same for the lower floors.

Cost for the project is estimated to be around $1 million per floor.