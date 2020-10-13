13 Oct

Oakhurst Community College Center changes its name

published on October 13, 2020 - 2:54 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

There is a new name for Oakhurst Community College Center in Madera County, according to a decision by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees.

The facility will now be known as Madera Community College at Oakhurst. The purpose of the change is to better align Oakhurst Community College Center under the newest California community college, Madera Community College, which became a full college in July.

State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell said, “When Madera Community College became a stand-alone College it made sense to officially merge the two campuses which serve the residents of Madera County. The governing rules of California Community Colleges do not allow campuses with Center status to govern other campuses with Center, Outreach Center or Off-campus site status. However, now that Madera is a full college we are making the transition.”

The State Center Community College trustee representing Madera is Bobby Kahn, who added, “The citizens of Madera County are extremely proud of the fact that Madera Community College is fully accredited and they appreciate the fact that State Center Community College District wants to provide easy access to all residents whose wish is to obtain a higher education. This name change is just another way we can show our pride in Madera Community College and Madera Community College at Oakhurst.”

