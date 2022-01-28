Nursing bachelor program nears launch at Fresno Pacific University

Fresno Pacific University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program is nearing final approvals and is scheduled to launch in August. Photo via FPU

published on January 28, 2022 - 11:24 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new nursing program at Fresno Pacific University is one step closer to reality.

FPU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program was recommended for approval by the California Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) Education and Licensing Committee on Jan. 13. The final step for complete board approval is anticipated at the next BRN meeting in mid-February, according to Tara Sirvent, Ph.D., dean of the School of Natural Sciences, which is the home to all nursing education at the university.

“By receiving approval, our program has demonstrated that it meets the standards set forth by the California Board of Registered Nurses,” Sirvent said. “The BSN program equips students with advanced skills and training, setting up graduates to qualify for higher-level positions.”

Applications are already open for the inaugural cohort of 24 students to start in August. “The creation of a BSN program at FPU has been an answer to the call and mission of the institution as students are developed as leaders who serve their communities. The Christian education that students receive at FPU is transformational,” Sirvent said.

Once final approval is granted, the BSN program will be able to offer two pathways:

— A new pathway for students to enroll at the university without having prior experience in the profession and who may be right out of high school. The first two years of the program provides both the general education and the necessary prerequisites to equip students for the competitive entry into the last two years of nursing-specific curriculum and clinical practicums.

— The pre-existing degree completion RN-to-BSN pathway is for registered nurses seeking further education and career opportunities. Acquiring the BSN credential provides a means for higher earning potential, develops professional integration and leads to leadership and management opportunities.

Rox Ann Sparks, DNP, is the BSN program director and chair of the nursing department. Alexis Ramirez, DNP, is the assistant director. Others who have supported the conceptualization and implementation of the BSN program over the last five years include: Karen Cianci, Ph.D., former dean, School of Natural Resources; Alan Thompson, Ph.D., associate professor of biology; Don Diboll, Ph.D., associate professor of kinesiology; Sandra Isaak, MSN, associate professor of nursing; Magdalena Ruiz, DNP, assistant professor of nursing; and Stacy Wise, DNP, former chair of the nursing department.

The new BSN program will build on the university’s success with its RN-BSN program for registered nurses and its Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner emphasis, according to a news release.