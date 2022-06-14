Nurse-turned-entrepreneur adds sales portal to app

The Lumify app gives health care professionals access to Lumify products, discounts on other medical brands’ products and a space to communicate with other nurses for mental health support. Image contributed



Written by Breanna Hardy published on June 14, 2022 - 1:41 PM

Jennifferre Mancillas may have left bedside nursing to pursue her entrepreneurial career, but the care for her fellow nurses has continued.

After creating a night light for the neonatal intensive care unit, Mancillas, co-founder of Lumify Care, launched a marketplace within the company’s new app in May.

“We set out to create a platform that partnered with health care organizations, different brands, different resources to provide better access to all those tools for health care professionals,” Mancillas said.

Earlier this year, she and fellow co-founder Anthony Scarpone-Lambert launched the Lumify app, giving health care professionals access to Lumify products, discounts on other medical brands’ products and a space to communicate with other nurses for mental health support.

Adding the marketplace in the app allows users to make purchases.

Mancillas says there are more than 150 different brands with niche products for health care workers, including badge reels, scrubs, compression socks and skin care.

Consumers can also earn points through shopping at the marketplace and use them to save money on future purchases.

Though Mancillas isn’t in a hospital setting, she spent Nurses Week May 6-12 connecting with nurses around the country about what they need most right now.

“As nurses, we know what our needs are better than anyone, and we’re able to go ahead and be like the solvers for so many solutions,” Mancillas said. “I think the solutions that are going to be most impactful and most sustainable are going to come from nurses.”

She heard collectively from nurses that they need a supportive community around them. Mancillas hopes to alleviate this with mental health resources for coping with the stress and grief nurses face. Lumify has partnered with BetterHelp, a virtual direct-to-consumer mental health service. Health care workers can receive one month of free therapy with a licensed therapist.

“I definitely want to celebrate the power of nurse-led innovation and what nurses are capable of just because of who they are as people,” Mancillas said.