NTSB investigating worker death in California railroad yard

(AP) — A railroad worker was killed early Wednesday in a Southern California rail yard, authorities said.

A brief National Transportation Safety Board statement said the worker was a BNSF employee and was killed during yard operations in La Mirada, southeast of Los Angeles.

The NTSB said it was sending three investigators to the scene.

BNSF Railway Co. will cooperate with the NTSB investigation, a company statement said.

“The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved in this incident,” the company said.

