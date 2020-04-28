North Fresno landmark getting a star makeover Wednesday

Workers install stars on a water tower in the Pinedale area to celebrate the anniversary of Make-A-Wish. Photo contributed



Written by Donald A. Promintz published on April 28, 2020 - 1:51 PM

As COVID-19 shuts down large swaths of the country, World Wish Day will still be held and recognized across America — and Fresno is no exception.

World Wish Day, which will be held on Wednesday, commemorates the first wish granted in 1980 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To celebrate 40 years and over 500,000 wishes granted globally, a team of community supporters has come together in Fresno to light the Palm Bluffs water tower in blue stars nightly, starting Wednesday at sunset.

Make-A-Wish chapters across the country will also use April 29 to launch the “Wishes Need Stars Like You” campaign to rally donors and corporate sponsors who help “wish kids” — children 2 ½ to 18 with critical illnesses — and their families.

“The ‘Wishes Need Stars Like You’ campaign… is a call to action to the shining stars all around us,” said Jennifer Stolo, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada, which oversees Fresno-area operations. “The people and organizations who have the power to bring hope to children, families and communities who need it most.”

The community partners making this project possible include the Noyan Co. — the owners of the tower — along with Rex Moore Electrical Contractors, Get Unwired, Construction Innovations and Consolidated Electrical Distributors.