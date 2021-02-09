Newsom to add mass vaccination site to Valley

CVS Pharmacy Begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccines on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fall River, Mass. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

published on February 9, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Gov. Newsom announced Monday a planned mass vaccination site for the Central Valley — one that health officials have been advocating for as the vaccination supply falls short of demand.

Details about the coming vaccination site have not yet been announced. The Save Mart Center was the only place offered by local officials for such a site, according to published reports.

But with a vaccination site comes increased need for more health care workers to administer shots.



The first doses went out to health care workers and those 75 years and older per the original framework. But the Central Valley has a low number of health care workers, which meant fewer doses received. Now that the Valley has moved to Tier 1B, it’s raising concerns that the demand is greater than supply, especially for farm workers.

Gov. Newsom said that other counties around the state that received more vaccine doses were due to a “more robust” health care staff per capita.

“It followed suit that more vaccines went to where more of those frontline workers were. We have to address that now as we move into this next generation in a more equitable manner,” he said.

Fresno County currently operates on a week-to-week basis when it comes to vaccinations, receiving an average of just 8,000 doses.

“I talked to a number of representatives in the Central Valley and assured them of our efforts,” he added.