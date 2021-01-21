21 Jan

New walnut variety enables early harvest

UC Davis researchers have bred a new walnut variety designed to provide growers with a way to harvest earlier and boost the efficiency of the state’s $1.6 billion walnut industry. Image by Janine Hasey

published on January 21, 2021 - 1:13 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

UC Davis researchers have bred a new walnut variety designed to provide growers with a way to harvest earlier and boost the efficiency of the state’s $1.6 billion walnut industry.

The new “UC Wolfskill” has a yield, quality and color similar to Chandler, the late-harvesting walnut variety that currently leads in California. UC Wolfskill was bred in 2003 from a cross of Chandler and Solano walnuts, which have an earlier harvest date and a similar kernel fill to the new breed.

“The release of UC Wolfskill means growers can spread out their harvest and still have a really high-quality nut that will fetch top-notch prices and provide similar yields,” said Pat J. Brown, breeder and professor with the UC Davis Department of Plant Sciences.

Over 99% of the nation’s walnuts are grown in California and more than half of the state’s bearing acres are Chandlers.

