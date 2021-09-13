13 Sep

New store to open in former Fresno Sears location

Ross and dd's Discounts is expected to open at Manchester Center in time for the holiday shopping season. Photo by Edward Smith

published on September 13, 2021
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new retailer will soon open in the space of a former Sears location in Central Fresno.

dd’s DISCOUNTS, a division of Ross Stores, will open a new store in Fresno on Sept. 25. The 21,000 square foot store is located on the northern end of Manchester Center, which is located at the northeast corner of Blackstone and Shields avenues.

Work began earlier this summer on transforming the once-vacant Sears space into a Ross and dd’s store. The Sears location closed in February 2020.

Work restarts on former Sears building in Fresno

 

With this new opening, dd’s DISCOUNTS will operate 114 stores in California and a total of 286 locations in 21 states.

Of the 216,600 square feet of gross-living area owned by Seritage Growth Properties at Manchester Center, 20% is leased between the two major tenants, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April.

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS currently operate nearly 1,900 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Subscribe Now!