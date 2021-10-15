Breanna Hardy" />
15 Oct

New River Park burger spot schedules opening, prize drawings

Brooks Burgers is hosting a grand opening at River Park on Oct. 23. Photo via Brooks Brugers Facebook page

published on October 15, 2021 - 3:34 PM
Written by

A new burger joint at River Park is ready for business — but first it’s raffling off prizes.

Brooks Burgers, a handcrafted burger restaurant originally founded in Pismo Beach, is celebrating its Fresno grand opening with a car show, live music, gift cards and a drawing for a Traeger grill.

The family-friendly event will be held Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooks Burgers in River Park, opposite Regal Cinemas.

The public can enter to win prizes through River Park’s Instagram page.

Brooks Burgers is owned and operated by Luke and Randy Brooks. It replaces another burger restaurant, The Hangar, which had its last operating day July 4 after occupying the space since 2019. 

Brooks Burgers will serve burgers with locally sourced beef as well as sandwiches, salads and milkshakes. The owners hope to eventually offer more locations throughout Fresno. 

Pismo burger joint to make Valley debut at River Park

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should the City of Fresno be granted access to inspect, appraise the Tower Theatre?
99 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by