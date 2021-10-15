New River Park burger spot schedules opening, prize drawings

Brooks Burgers is hosting a grand opening at River Park on Oct. 23. Photo via Brooks Brugers Facebook page



Written by Breanna Hardy published on October 15, 2021

A new burger joint at River Park is ready for business — but first it’s raffling off prizes.

Brooks Burgers, a handcrafted burger restaurant originally founded in Pismo Beach, is celebrating its Fresno grand opening with a car show, live music, gift cards and a drawing for a Traeger grill.

The family-friendly event will be held Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooks Burgers in River Park, opposite Regal Cinemas.

The public can enter to win prizes through River Park’s Instagram page.

Brooks Burgers is owned and operated by Luke and Randy Brooks. It replaces another burger restaurant, The Hangar, which had its last operating day July 4 after occupying the space since 2019.

Brooks Burgers will serve burgers with locally sourced beef as well as sandwiches, salads and milkshakes. The owners hope to eventually offer more locations throughout Fresno.