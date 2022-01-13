New product launch, giveaway aimed at aspiring food businesses

Exhibit Supply, a Bay Area business that moved to Fresno last year, is launching its new product, the Food Booth PRO, with a giveaway. Photo via Fresno Street Eats

published on January 13, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A pair of Fresno companies are teaming up to launch a new product aimed at aspiring food businesses — and one local winner will benefit in a big way.

Exhibit Supply is launching a new product called the Food Booth PRO, which is a customizable tent space for sellers to sell and serve food at events.

Fresno Street Eats, which organizes food truck events all across the Valley, is working with Exhibit Supply to host a giveaway with a grand prize worth $5,000, including a fully customized Food Booth PRO setup (value: $2,000).

“We’re so excited about the Food Booth PRO,” says Jeffrey De Ponte, CEO of Exhibit Supply. “As the mobile-food marketplace attracts more entrepreneurs looking to share their craft, we decided they need a food booth worthy of putting their name on. The Food Booth PRO is just

that. We anticipate selling them all over the county, but it’s an honor to launch it in Fresno.”

Exhibit Supply had its grand opening in Fresno last year.

The grand prize also includes food business counseling (value: $500), event space at five Fresno Street Eats events (value: $500), graphic design ($500) and a media campaign starring the winner (value $1,000). It’s built to help a new or still-growing local food business create a strong foundation for years to come.

“At Fresno Street Eats, we’re all about helping build up our small local food businesses,” says Mike Oz, president of Fresno Street Eats. “Not only at our events, but helping them acquire the tools they need to grow, be successful and add to the local food ecosystem.”

The winner will be chosen based on their merit and narrative. Submissions are being accepted through Feb. 1 at http://bit.ly/FoodBoothPro. After the winner is chosen, they’ll debut their new food pop-up at a Fresno Street Eats event.