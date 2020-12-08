08 Dec

New police chief selected for Fresno

Chief Ballderama

published on December 8, 2020 - 4:02 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s mayor and city manager announced Juan “Paco” Balderrama will be the city’s next permanent police chief.

Balderrama will be sworn in Jan. 11, 2021. Interim Police Chief Andrew Hall will retire Jan. 15, 2021.

Balderrama comes to Fresno by way of the Oklahoma City Police Department. As deputy police chief there, he was the first Hispanic in that position. He has served as a patrol officer, field training officer and public information officer.

He served at the Oklahoma City Police Department for 21 years. Balderrama will become the first Hispanic Police Chief in Fresno’s history. Balderrama has a Master’s Degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2017.

In 2000, Balderrama was named “Rookie of the Year” at the Oklahoma City Police Department. He was awarded 2008 Outstanding Community Leader by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.in Oklahoma City.

He has been married to his wife, Kyla, for 11 years and has three children.

