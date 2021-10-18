New Madera casino hits milestone in quest to open

An artist's rendering from more than a decade ago shows conceptual plans for the North Fork casino planned for Madera.



Written by Edward Smith published on October 18, 2021 - 12:46 PM

A newly issued state liquor license offers some insight into what is slated to be the Central Valley’s newest casino.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a license for the North Fork Casino Oct. 11, allowing the future entertainment venue to serve beer, wine and liquor. It was issued under Rule 64B, which allows for the license to be issued while a building is under construction.

The casino to be located on Avenue 17 off of Highway 99 has been in the works since 2003, when the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians signed a development and management agreement with Las Vegas-based Station Casinos, according to 500nations.com.

Since then, approvals and legal challenges have come in a flurry until the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the new development in 2020.

The project was expected to break ground in June, according to GV Wire, but a representative with Red Rock Casinos, parent company of Station Casinos, would not confirm any details.

The nearly $400 million project would have a 200-room hotel as well as 2,000 slot machines, 40 tables games, two restaurants and a food court, entertainment lounge, retail space and meeting rooms, according to 500nations.com. The expected opening date is 2022.