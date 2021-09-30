New leader selected for Fresno Housing

Tyrone Roderick Williams

A new permanent director has been appointed for Fresno Housing, overseeing Fresno’s affordable housing entity serving nearly 50,000 people.

Tyrone Roderick Williams will step into the position Nov. 1 after board members for Fresno Housing approved the appointment Tuesday.

Williams has more than 25 years experience in urban revitalization up and down the East Coast as well as Sacramento, according to a news release.

He has been involved in development activities in Boston, Houston, Atlanta and Sacramento. Most recently, Williams was deputy executive director at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

“I am honored to be the next leader of Fresno Housing. The Agency already has an impressive team of dedicated and experienced staff. I look forward to building on their notable work,” said Williams. “My goal is to intensify our activities to produce a variety of affordable housing options and work with the community to focus on inclusive, holistic approaches that address education, health, economic development, job training and placement initiatives.”

The organization conducted a nationwide search after previous executive director Preston Prince stepped down in March.

Prince announced he would take a position with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority. Prince lead Fresno Housing for 14 years.

Interim director Angie Nguyen stepped in to fill the role following Prince’s departure.

After Williams assumes the role, she will return to her previous position as chief programs officer.