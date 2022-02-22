New juice shops opening in Madera, Fresno’s Campus Pointe

Raw Earth Juicery is opening its third Fresno location at Campus Pointe next Monday. Image via Raw Earth Facebook



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on February 22, 2022

Health conscious Central Valley residents will soon have two more options to choose from for their daily juice fix.

Rick Rosales, founder and owner of Fresno’s Raw Earth Juicery, said a third location is scheduled to open at Fresno’s Campus Pointe on Feb. 28. This one will be different because it will offer a food menu in addition to juice and smoothies.

Rosales is especially excited about his menu that features breakfast and lunch options including avocado toast, pancakes and eggs, sandwiches, organic salads and vegan options. Flour tortillas for burritos will be homemade in the store. He even hired a baker who makes organic sourdough bread from scratch.

“You won’t understand how good it is until you start eating it,” he said.

The location at 3042 E. Campus Pointe Dr. was the former home of Farm Fresh Bowls. At about 1,500 square feet, the space has been vacant since October.

Another player in the health food space, Juice It Up!, is celebrating a grand opening event on Sunday at Riverwalk, the new shopping center near Highway 41 and Avenue 12 we first reported about in November.

Juice It Up! is a Newport Beach-based franchise that sells handcrafted smoothies, acai bowls and juice. It will be located inside Fresh Fill, a health food market that features a drive-thru.

Brian Rocha is the Juice It Up! franchisee and owner of Fresh Fill Convenience Stores, Inc.

“Partnering with Juice It Up! to offer delicious smoothies, bowls and raw juices perfectly complements the health-conscious food and specialty selections offered at our store, making it a one stop shop that our guests can really feel good about,” Rocha said in a statement.

The grand opening event Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include a raffle with proceeds benefiting the nearby Valley Children’s Hospital. There will also be activities for children and free samples.

An existing Juice It Up! location is located on the Fresno State campus, with another coming soon near Friant Road and Copper Avenue in North Fresno, according to the website.