New Fresno State store to open at Campus Pointe

Photo of Kennel Marketplace contributed by Fresno State.

published on September 10, 2021 - 12:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A shopping center near Fresno State is getting ready for the grand opening of its new campus store, Kennel Marketplace Friday.

The Square at Campus Pointe across from the Savemart Center is hosting the grand opening for the new Fresno State store 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.. The 10,000-square-foot store will feature branded apparel and gifts, Apple technology products, Gibson Farm Market food items, print center and indoor and outdoor seating. It also includes a Starbucks, managed by Fresno State’s dining services team.

Patrons can customize officially licensed Fresno State apparel at the custom shirt bar.

Attendees will have the chance to take part in activities and promotions, including discounts, prizes and appearances from mascots Victor E. Bulldog III and TimeOut.

Kennel Marketplace is a store partnership with Follett Higher Education Group, a national company that partners with colleges and universities to manage bookstores. Follett also manages the on-campus Kennel Bookstore.

“The grand opening weekend will showcase everything from apparel and gifts to our favorite Fresno State farm products,” said Abby Bashaw Mantarbo, Kennel Marketplace manager.

In conjunction with Kennel Marketplace’s grand opening, a raffle will be held to win an iPad. One entry equals five food cans donated to Fresno State’s Amendola Family Student Cupboard, a free food and hygiene pantry for current students. The drawing will be held Sept. 13.

“With the inclusion of a Starbucks café operated by our campus Dining Services team, this new location at Campus Pointe provides an opportunity to serve our campus and greater Central Valley community with branded Fresno State merchandise. Additionally, this new retail operation including Starbucks will provide a significant number of part-time employment opportunities for our Fresno State students,” said Deborah Adishian-Astone, vice president for administration and CFO at Fresno State.