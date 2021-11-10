New Fresno center named for a grandma offers free mental health services

The Birdie Lou Counseling Center is named after Birdie Lou Tatum



Written by Breanna Hardy published on November 10, 2021 - 2:45 PM

Taking care of mental health is costly, but a new clinic has found a way to make it accessible for all.

The Birdie Lou Counseling Center is hosting its grand opening and open house today at 5 p.m. at 7065 N. Maple Ave. Ste. 101 in Fresno. The counseling center, which is funded by Sierra Meadows Behavioral Foundation, will provide free counseling services to the local community.

Sierra Meadows Behavioral Foundation is a nonprofit organization which allows greater access to mental health care specifically for uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Free outpatient therapeutic services are available to those in Fresno County with mid-to-moderate mental health symptoms. Therapy services are for individuals, couples and family therapy and support groups to address several mental health conditions.

Birdie Lou is able to offer free counseling in part because it functions as a training facility for up and coming therapists who are working toward their credentials. All therapists in training will be supervised by a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. The clinical director, Dana Charles, will help oversee those who are in training as they become professionals themselves.

“Our belief is that individuals struggling with mental health conditions have enough barriers when they are in crisis, and we don’t want finances to be another,” said Sierra Meadows Behavioral Foundation CEO Dr. Matthew Tatum. “We believe that everyone deserves health and wellbeing, insured or uninsured and regardless of financial circumstances.”

The Birdie Lou Counseling Center is named after Birdie Lou Tatum, Dr. Tatum’s paternal grandmother. “Grandma Lou”, as she is lovingly known to her family, continues to inspire many by living a life of love, integrity and purpose.

Birdie Lou Counseling Center is Sierra Meadows Foundation’s first project it has funded. The foundation was established in 2018, an extension of Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health and its array of professional mental health services.

Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health offers a residential treatment program that provides psychiatric evaluations, treatment plans, individual therapy, and supervision from nursing staff. It also offers intensive outpatient services.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sierrameadowsfoundation.org or call (559) 900-7110.