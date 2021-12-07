New Fresno aviation director hired after national search

Henry Thompson



Written by Frank Lopez published on December 7, 2021

A new director for the Fresno International Airport (FAT) has been selected after a nationwide search.

Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Tuesday the selection of Henry L. Thompson as the City of Fresno’s new director of aviation.

Thompsons selection comes on the heels of the retirement of Kevin Meikle, director of aviation for the city since 2012.

Thompson has more than 35 years of aviation experience. He has worked for the San Francisco International Airport and Mineta-San Jose International Airport (SJC), and most recently served as director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

“Henry is the right man for this job and brings a wealth of experience to Fresno,” Mayor Dyer said. “His vision and goals to grow Fresno’s airports and expand air service are in perfect alignment with our needs. In addition, we both have a desire to make the airport experience more customer focused and accommodating. As we look at plans to expand Fresno Yosemite International’s terminal, his education, training, experience and credentials are exactly what we need for the future. We are excited and warmly welcome Henry to Fresno.”

Thompson has also earned the Accredited Airport Executive credential.

“I am very honored and humbled to join the Fresno team as the new director of aviation. This is a critical time of growth and recovery, and I look forward to contributing to the good work started by the airport team. It will be my priority to bring quality services and facilities to the airport designed to improve the travel experience for the community,” Thompson said.

Thompson will assume his new role on Dec. 13.