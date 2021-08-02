New communication platform has Valley ties

To use Yep, users can go to heyyep.com, select “chat now” to create a new video call or click on “chat later” to develop and copy a link to start a chat at another time.



Written by Andrea Marin Contreras published on August 2, 2021 - 1:54 PM

Fresno native Layne Lev and partner Bryan Lord wanted to create a web-based platform that allowed free, spontaneous communication anywhere in the world.

Made widely available to the public July 20, Yep is billed as a “a free, frictionless, and secure tool enabling video conversation globally,” according to a news release.

Lev and Lord first started working on other projects such as Teesnap — software to help golf courses manage their business — before they launched Yep.

Over time, Lev and Lord hired Central Valley developers, designers and more to help their business grow. CEO Lord has ties to the Valley but is based in Las Vegas. Lev is based in Fresno

“Our goal is to have it [Yep] as common as phone calls and text messages,” Lev said. “We want to be the third option for people.”

Yep is compatible with any electronic device compared to its competitor FaceTime, which is only compatible with iPhones.

The app allows up to 16 users in a video call at the time. Although it is not a conference app, Yep can help businesses and families improve their communication, Lev said. The app’s accessibility and easy execution allow even those who are not proficient with technology to create video calls.

Yep has no time limits, doesn’t require a log in, doesn’t ask for an email address and doesn’t require any downloads.

Users’ security is essential for Yep’s founders as they have assured that the app is encrypted and doesn’t track or store user data.

To use Yep, users can go to heyyep.com, select “chat now” to create a new video call or click on “chat later” to develop and copy a link to start a chat at another time.

Users can share their links through email or text. Links will be available for 30 to 60 days. After this time, the link will expire and users will have to create a new one.

Yep allows users to mute their audio, pause their camera, share their screens (which can be done simultaneously), copy the link to the conversation and exit the call.

In its first six months of beta testing, Yep saw rapid growth with use in more than 150 countries by tens of thousands of users, according to the news release.

Right now, Lev and Lord are fundraising to get a wider adoption of Yep.

“Remote families can now stay connected, doctors can connect easily with their patients, and friends across oceans can stay in touch. We think frictionless video calls are a new category, one with the potential to unleash an era of greater human connection,” said Lord.