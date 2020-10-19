New clinic in Clovis offers free Covid testing

Photo of Clovis clinic via United Health Centers.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
United Health Centers began service for residents of Clovis on Monday with the opening of a new clinic.
Located at 2497 E. Herndon Ave., the new center is their first one in Clovis, and will cover family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, immunizations and no-cost Covid testing.
The clinic will be the first one in Clovis for United Health Centers. The company contracted with Madera-based Precision Custom Construction to renovate the interior space.
There are nine medical exam rooms, a behavioral health office and laboratory services as well. The new health center will be managed by Ashley Chanthaphuang.