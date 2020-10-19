19 Oct

New clinic in Clovis offers free Covid testing

Photo of Clovis clinic via United Health Centers.

published on October 19, 2020 - 11:59 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

United Health Centers began service for residents of Clovis on Monday with the opening of a new clinic.

Located at 2497 E. Herndon Ave., the new center is their first one in Clovis, and will cover family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, immunizations and no-cost Covid testing.

The clinic will be the first one in Clovis for United Health Centers. The company contracted with Madera-based Precision Custom Construction to renovate the interior space.

There are nine medical exam rooms, a behavioral health office and laboratory services as well. The new health center will be managed by Ashley Chanthaphuang.

