New clinic in Clovis offers free Covid testing

United Health Centers began service for residents of Clovis on Monday with the opening of a new clinic.

Located at 2497 E. Herndon Ave., the new center is their first one in Clovis, and will cover family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, immunizations and no-cost Covid testing.

There are nine medical exam rooms, a behavioral health office and laboratory services as well. The new health center will be managed by Ashley Chanthaphuang.