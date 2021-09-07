New CEO announced for Fresno-based bank

James J Kim

published on September 7, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

From one Jim to another, a Fresno-based bank has announced a new CEO as part of a promotion that takes effect Nov. 1.

James J. Kim, executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been promoted to president and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank. Kim will replace James Ford, who announced his retirement from the company in March.

“An experienced leader with proven success in the financial services sector, James is highly regarded by our Company and an exceptional choice to be our next President and CEO. We look forward to the vision, leadership and perspective he will bring to the role,” said Daniel Doyle, chairman and former CEO. “On behalf of our entire Board, we thank Jim Ford for his many positive contributions toward the Bank and Company’s success as one of Central California’s leading community banks.”

In preparation for Ford’s retirement, the Board of Directors established a search committee in the second quarter to commence a formal search to fill the position.

“I am honored and energized to help lead and further the success of our 41-year-old Bank,” stated Kim. “The importance of community banking has never been more compelling and it is highly rewarding to guide an extraordinary and diverse team that is so passionate about providing exceptional service to our clients and communities.”

Kim has more than 21 years of leadership and financial expertise, nearly four with Central Valley Community Bank. Prior to joining the Bank in 2018, he served in the positions of CEO, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and controller for community banks in the Greater Sacramento Region, including Community 1st Bank, North Valley Bancorp, Calnet Business Bank and Feather River State Bank. Kim’s extensive experience in strategic planning, regulatory relationships, team-building, management and client service – as well as his strong community commitment – have laid the foundation for his leadership.

Kim first worked in assurance services for Arthur Andersen, LLP, an international business firm in Sacramento. His education includes earning an MBA and BS in accountancy from California State University, Sacramento. An active community steward, Kim professionally and personally provides support to a wide range of community nonprofits, including community foundations, education, youth causes, health care and food insecurity organizations.

“It has been my privilege to share the oversight of the Bank and Company’s growth over the past eight years to its current level of success,” stated Ford. “I am proud to have served alongside so many talented executives and teammates whose commitment to our mission and core values is second to none.”

Central Valley Community Bank has experienced steady financial success since Ford joined the Company in 2014. Highlights included nearly doubling assets to over $2.3 billion as of June 30, and growing tangible book value per share from $8.10 to $15.93. Additionally, the Bank saw significant growth in its Greater Sacramento Region, expanding business relationships organically and through two acquisitions, and built an outstanding team of committed bankers strongly committed to exceptional client service and community support.