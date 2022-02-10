New bowling alley, entertainment center debuts at Fashion Fair

XLanes has opened its 24-lane bowling alley at Fashion Fair Mall. Photos by Ben Hensley



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on February 10, 2022 - 4:45 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Add bowling to the list of activities available at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall.

Los Angeles-based XLanes held a soft opening Thursday for its new bowling alley and eatery located in the basement of Fashion Fair Mall.

Brian Malony, senior manager for marketing at Fashion Fair, said to his knowledge the basement of the mall hasn’t been used for retail in quite some time. He referred all other questions to XLanes. Messages left for XLanes Managing Partner Moses Chun were not returned.

XLanes features 50,000 square feet of space with 16 general bowling lanes and eight VIP lanes, as well as a restaurant, billiards and arcade, according to the website xlanesfec.com (for XLanes Family Entertainment Center).

Mall officials first spoke of XLanes coming to Fashion Fair back in 2019, when renovations to the space first began.

“We want to sincerely thank all of you for being so patient throughout our build out,” according to the XLanes Fresno Facebook page. “We want to especially thank the wonderful management team here at the #fashionfairmall and we look forward to being in #fresno and calling this place home for many many years.”

It has an extensive menu of nearly two dozen appetizers, as well as pastas, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers and entrees including grilled ribeye, cajun shrimp, chicken marsala and fish tacos, according to the website. There is also a sports bar area with 11 LED televisions and three large projectors.

XLanes has a dress code excluding chains, ripped or soiled clothing, “excessively” baggy clothing, bandanas, visible gangs-related tattoos and gang affiliated attire or colors.

About a dozen patrons were enjoying XLanes for its soft opening Thursday afternoon. Security guards were posted at the two entrances — one inside the mall near Victoria’s Secret and the other in the southern mall parking lot.

Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. with last call at 10:15 p.m. On Friday and Saturday closing is at midnight with last call at 11:15 p.m.

The first X Lanes opened in the Little Tokyo Galleria mall in downtown Los Angeles in 2013, according to an article by ladowntownnews.com. Brothers Jay and Moses Chun spent $6 million on the attraction.

From the outset, the Chuns wanted to stand out from the traditional bowling alley — a trend continued by businesses including Bowlero, which operates two bowling alleys in the Fresno-Clovis area.

“Having just a bowling alley in this current economic situation wouldn’t make sense,” Jay Chun was quoted in the 2013 article. “We wanted to bring a lot more.”

Opened in 1970, Fashion Fair Mall retailers of the past featured multiple levels, including a basement floor. It is unclear when the last time the mall’s basement space was used.

Edward Smith and Ben Hensley contributed to this report.