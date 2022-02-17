Nearly 50-year-old Fresno family business acquired

Matson Alarm is a full-service security company that has been in business for nearly 50 years.



Written by Frank Lopez published on February 17, 2022 - 2:49 PM

A decades old family-owned business in Fresno was recently purchased.

Georgia-based fire detection and alarm company Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Matson Alarm.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by brothers Larry and Mike Maston in 1974, Matson Alarm offers customized services for residential and commercial customers including real-time video surveillance, fire alarm systems and automated building access systems.

Matson Alarm employs more than 90 people and has more than 20,000 monitored accounts.

“We are very excited to partner with Pye-Barker and help expand their national presence as a premier fire, safety and security provider,” said Rebecca Purtz, president of Matson Alarm. “As we benefit from their 75-year history, this partnership will bring company growth and advancement opportunities for our employees, while allowing us to continue providing best-in-class service and real security solutions for our customers throughout California.”

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, has more than 120 locations and employs 3,100 people.

Pye-Barker offers services including restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms and security.

Matson Alarm was voted by Business Journal readers as the best Security Company for three years running.

“Matson Alarm is a leading security provider in California’s Central Valley. The Matson name and reputation are synonymous with excellence, and we are humbled by the opportunity to carry that legacy forward,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker.