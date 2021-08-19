Naming rights to Bulldog Stadium purchased for $10M

Photo via gobulldogs.com

Health and education are joining together in the Valley with a decade-long, $10 million commitment.

Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Valley Children’s CEO and President Todd Suntrapak announced that Fresno State and Valley Children’s Healthcare have struck a partnership that includes naming rights to Bulldog Stadium.

The partnership will provide $1 million per year toward operations, scholarships, stadium enhancements, collaborations for student-athletes and youth programs to the Fresno State Athletic Corporation.

Distinguished alums David and Derek Carr acted as brokers in the deal.

“We are deeply proud that Valley Children’s Healthcare will be synonymous with Fresno State in such a significant way,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “As a premier healthcare institution, their credible brand and commitment to children’s health aligns with our focus on student success that inspires Bulldog spirit and wellness. We are profoundly honored by this partnership, and appreciate Todd Suntrapak’s dynamic vision and the leadership of Valley Children’s Board of Trustees. Together, we will bring strength and vitality to our Valley.”

The naming rights are subject to the approval of the California State University Board of Trustees and will be determined in spring 2022 in accordance with CSU policy.

“For Valley Children’s, our partnership with Fresno State aligns with our commitment to ensure our kids have every chance to learn, grow and live their healthiest lives possible,” said Suntrapak. “The health and well-being of our children is dependent on organizations like Fresno State and Valley Children’s to invest in their futures and to create new opportunities for them.”