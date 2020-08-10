Mountain West decision means no Fresno State fall sports

Photo via gobulldogs.com

published on August 10, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A decision by the Mountain West Conference means the “indefinite postponement” of Fresno State conference athletics for the fall season.

Out of fears of Covid-19 and a desire to mitigate spread of the infection, the ruling by the Mountain West board of directors includes football, women’s soccer and volleyball, and men and women’s cross-country, according to a news release.

This comes after the decision was made to cancel golf, tennis, swimming and diving for women, indoor track-and-field, as well as softball and baseball.

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro issued the following statement on Monday’s announcement.

“Our conference decision appropriately prioritizes the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Castro said. “I look forward to the return of Bulldog Athletics as early as spring 2021.”

The status of winter sports is currently being discussed. Directors with the athletic conference are still exploring whether fall sports competition can be rescheduled, including being played in the spring, the release stated.

Other athletic activities and training opportunities are being evaluated for student athletes.