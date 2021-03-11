DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer">
11 Mar

Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations

published on March 11, 2021 - 2:39 PM
Written by

Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Thursday it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments.

In a regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said it has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.

“The company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible,” Molson Coors said in its filing.

Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted.

The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe.

In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.

Molson Coors also wouldn’t say if the cyberattack was related to a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software. That breach has impacted small businesses, law firms, city governments and manufacturers.

It’s not the first time a major beverage maker has been targeted in a cyberattack.

In November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Have you frequented a business that was in violation of coronavirus restrictions?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!