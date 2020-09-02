Milk woes meant lower farm receipts in Kings County last year

Kings County dairies saw higher prices but still led declines in farm receipts last year. File Photo
Written by Edward Smith
The numbers are in for farming production in Kings County for 2019, and a drop in livestock and poultry products led a retreat in values.
Overall, the county netted $2.188 billion for its agricultural crops and production last year, according to the Kings County Agricultural Commissioner’s 2019 Crop Report. Compared to 2018 values, this is a decrease of $92.98 million, or 4.1%.
The report was presented to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Livestock and poultry products experienced the biggest declines in value at 10.7%, or $72.68 million. Ag Commissioner Jimmy Hook attributed the decrease to a drop in milk production.
Total milk production dropped 4.9 million hundredweight from 2018 to 36.78 million hundredweight in 2019. The value for market milk rose $.12 to $16.30 per hundredweight.
Vegetable crop values lost 16% year-over-year to rake in $34.47 million. A drop in tomato acreage and production led the decline.
Livestock and poultry decreased 7.1% to $19.89 million because of fewer cattle, calves and poultry sold. Poultry prices also dropped. Lower pima cotton prices also caused a decrease of $10.51 million year-over-year.
Milk was still the top single commodity in Kings County, pouring in $602.65 million to the county.
Fruit and nut crops combined increased 7.3% to bring in $644.22 million for the year, lead by an increase in almond production and price.