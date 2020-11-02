Merger complete for local law firm

Fresno law firm Dowling Aaron has joined forces with Phoenix law firm Fennemore Craig. Photo via Dowling Aaron website

The law offices of Fennemore Craig and Dowling Aaron have officially merged, creating a full-service firm with ten offices and a geographic footprint stretching from California to Colorado.

According to a release from Fennemore Craig, the union will also create a combined firm with roughly $90 million in gross revenue and a base of roughly 10,000 business clients.

“A year in the making, this merger represents the grit, strength and vision that both parties bring to the table,” said Fennemore Craig CEO James Goodnow. “We welcome our new colleagues who boldly chase to grow and become stronger, benefiting our clients and creating a host of new opportunities.”

The announcement of the impending merger was reported by The Business Journal at the end of July.

Fennemore is also marking the occasion with a complete rebrand of its company image, including a new logo and website.