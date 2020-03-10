Merced irrigation firm opens Tulare storefront

Image via Central Irrigation Facebook page

published on March 10, 2020 - 11:28 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

A Merced-based farm irrigation system retailer has made its first foray into the South Valley with a new Tulare storefront.

Central Irrigation specializes in agricultural irrigation system design and installation, ranging from full ranch development to simple maintenance. The new Tulare store joins existing retail locations in Merced and Chowchilla.

The store at 4600 S. K St. opens its doors March 13.

“With Central Irrigation growing so rapidly, we’re very excited to be able to offer a new store front location for our clients that are based in the Southern part of the Central Valley,” said Chase Ulrich, vice president and head of design of Central Irrigation. “Although we’re already working in the area, we look forward to continuing to grow our customer base in and around Tulare and hope that Central becomes a known and trusted company within the area.”

Central Irrigation Tulare will be open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to noon.