Mendota clinic to host groundbreaking

AMOR hosted a groundbreaking in August 2019 for its 20,000 square-foot, $8 million health clinic in Mendota. Image via AMOR.

published on October 27, 2020 - 4:35 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new health clinic in Mendota is celebrating its grand opening next month.

Alliance for Medical Outreach & Relief (AMOR) will host a ribbon cutting on Nov. 6 in Mendota for its rural health clinic and neighborhood resource center on the corner of Belmont and Derrick avenues.

The AMOR Wellness Center is a partnership of agencies that will provide primary and specialty care, mental, dental, behavioral health, educational and youth services.

“AMOR is deeply honored and humbled to be in partnership with the outstanding agencies that have been serving the residents of Mendota and its surrounding communities for the last 20 years,” said Davena Witcher, executive director of AMOR. “Leveraging the impact of these support systems by creating a hub where they are housed together for easy community access is the driving force behind the AMOR Wellness Center. We look forward to learning and growing together with our rural families and partners while advancing our collective vision for the future.”

AMOR’s new facility, which consists of two buildings covering 20,000 square feet, will house services provided by Centro La Familia, Crescent View West charter school, Girls Scouts of Central California, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Madera Community Hospital, Marjaree Mason Center and Turning Point of Central California.

The new facility is within walking distance of the local public library, high school, middle school and elderly care facility. It will provide residents of Mendota and surrounding communities with access to health and social services currently only offered in Fresno.

The $8 million project also features a safe community space that includes a community garden, an outdoor basketball court, a developmental playground and green space. It will be open to the public on evenings and meant to accommodate the long working hours of farmworkers and their families.

Other services that will be provided at the wellness center include child watch services for visiting parents, emergency food relief pantry, nutrition education, computer lab, violence prevention classes, substance abuse counseling and parenting education.

“Madera Community Hospital is very excited to join AMOR as the primary healthcare provider at the Wellness Center. We embarked on this journey over 2 years ago. Our goal is to provide access to care to the rural community of Mendota”, said Karen Paolinelli, CEO of Madera Community Hospital. “Our Mendota Family Health Services clinic will be open 7 days a week to meet the needs of the community. We are very proud to serve Mendota with a commitment to providing excellent service and quality care.”