Mendota cannabis farm to host job fair



published on April 30, 2021

Mendota’s first cannabis farm will be hosting a job fair on May 1 to fill over 80 positions.

Boca Del Rio Farms and California Harvesters will host their first job fair to recruit full-time and seasonal jobs to the farm.

Boca Del Rio Farms broke ground on April 1. Mendota Mayor Rolanda Castro and City Manager Cristian Gonzalez joined to champion the company’s dedication to hire local labor and to bring sustainable cannabis farming to the region. They expect the operation will bring jobs and critical revenue for the city and county.

“We were humbled by the warm reception that Boca Del Rio Farms received when we broke ground last month,” said Tom Schmidt, Boca Del Rio Farms director of operations. “We are excited to be at the stage where we bring meaningful employment to residents of Mendota. Our commitment stands to hire 100% local labor and as one of California’s largest outdoor grow operations, we’re excited to bring more than 80 job opportunities to the region.”

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mendota Community Center at 195 Smoot Ave.

Applicants are not required to have former cannabis experience.

There will be Covid-19 safety protocols in place and applicants are asked to bring a mask.