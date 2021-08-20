20 Aug

Mediterranean restaurant in northwest Fresno now open

published on August 20, 2021 - 3:17 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new Mediterranean restaurant was added to the menu at Marketplace at El Paseo.

Daphne’s Mediterranean in northwest Fresno is now open, providing fast-casual Greek food. The Southern California-based franchise sells traditional entrees from gyros and grilled seafood to falafel. More modern dishes include fire feta fries, surf and turf plates as well as mix & match plates with a focus on healthy ingredients.

“We’ve been anticipating this grand opening for months, so we’re thrilled to expand Daphne’s presence to the central valley with our location in Fresno,” said Mosa Gazali, Daphne’s Fresno co-franchisee. “Fresno is an epicenter for fresh, local produce, so I’m hopeful that the community in Fresno will appreciate Daphne’s emphasis on fresh, healthy options such as our classic Mediterranean salad or Greek bowl.”

 

Mosa Gazali in front of Daphne’s Mediterranean in 2020. File photo

 

Gazali and his partner also opened Wayback Burger in the same shopping center.

Daphne’s has locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, which also owns Slater’s 50/50, Marie Callender’s and Mimi’s Cafe.

A grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 17 with pitas selling for $5 all day.

Subscribe Now!