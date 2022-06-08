Mattress store to make Fresno debut at Fig Garden

A Purple mattress store location at the Woodfield Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo contributed



Written by Ben Hensley published on June 8, 2022 - 1:21 PM

Purple Mattress is opening its first location in Fresno at Fig Garden Village this summer, with the hopes of bringing relief to Valley residents hoping to sleep comfortably in the middle of a blazing hot summer.

Already available in several stores in Fresno including Mattress Firm, Ashley HomeStore and MOR Furniture, the opening of a Purple store in the Valley will allow the company to showcase products from its own storefront, and will allow customers to communicate directly with the company.

The new location at 708 W. Shaw Ave., in the former J. Jill space, will not take the Purple line of mattresses out of the stores that currently carry the product.

“Our showrooms specifically are more designed almost as a concierge experience, where people can come in and it brings to life not just our product, but our company culture, how our technology is different,” said Doug Atchison, director of retail sales and operations at Purple.

Atchison said the new store is hoping to give Valley residents a more hands-on shopping experience, providing a “place where they can really interact with it.”

The Purple stores have won several awards for their store design throughout the years, according to Atchison. “It’s not like a traditional mattress store.”

Purple’s interest in the Valley was mainly due to the population and desire for comfortable sleep — in particular, during the dry, hot summer months. Atchison says the Purple line of mattresses naturally remain cooler throughout the night, even during the summer.

“A big appeal of our mattresses is their temperature-neutral nature — just the way they’re made and the materials that are used,” said Atchison. “It seemed like a no-brainer really [to open] and Fig Garden was the location that we were pretty excited to get into.”

The move into the Fresno market has been planned by the company for over a year.

Purple also offers pillows, seat cushions, seats and other bedding accessories.

The store plans to open its Fig Garden location in early August.