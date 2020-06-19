Manufacturing Alliance announces new chairperson

Liz McIlvaine

published on June 19, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Liz Mcilvaine, president of Total Concept Enterprises in Fresno, has been named the new chairperson of the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance.

Total Concept Enterprises is a contract manufacturing company specializing in CNC milling and turning, CNC tube/pipe bending and fastener distribution for medical, agriculture, fitness equipment and transportation industries. Mcilvaine has been in mechanical engineering for more than 20 years for companies in Los Angeles, the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley. She currently serves as an officer with the Society of Women Engineers, San Joaquin Valley Chapter, and is on the board for Fresno State’s Institute for Family Business.

The SJVMA under McIlvaine’s leadership will continue to focus on elevating the next generation of industry professionals to advance a world-class workforce, according to a news release, while also providing a voice and the critical resources needed to navigate business obstacles created by the Covid-19 pandemic. McIlvaine succeeds Troy Brandt, who will continue serving as a board member.

“The ever-changing environment and economic impact created by the pandemic has produced both new challenges and opportunity for an industry already adept at adapting quickly. With the desire to persevere, the manufacturing industry has put its emergency response plans, peer collaboration and innovative spirit to the test. From ensuring a safe workforce to repurposing equipment to create critical PPE and navigating supply chain disruptions, manufacturers are focused on survival and service to their communities,” stated Genelle Taylor Kumpe, executive director, San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance. “The SJVMA is fortunate to be comprised of an industry-led Board with McIIvaine at the helm who will continue to enrich Alliance membership through providing needed resources and advocacy to sustain a strong workforce and industry.”

The SJVMA’s membership is made up of nearly 1,000 business leaders, partner groups and manufacturers from all sectors throughout the Valley. The San Joaquin Valley’s manufacturing industry is responsible for nearly $15 billion of the Valley’s Gross Domestic Product and employs more than 105,000 people. Nationally, the manufacturing industry is responsible for $2.38 trillion in GDP. Due to baby-boomer retirements and the economic expansion, it is estimated that over the next decade, almost 3.5 million U.S. manufacturing jobs will likely need to be filled.