Manufacturer to feature propriety catalytic converters at Madera event

ACAT Global, which bills itself as an innovator in emissions control technology for gas-powered vehicles, will give a presentation Saturday at a Madera Fairgrounds smog testing event on its “breakthrough” catalytic converters and new etching program.

published on January 21, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Michigan manufacturer plans to introduce Madera residents to a new product that aims to reduce the rampant theft of catalytic converters in the Central Valley.

The demonstration comes as the theft of catalytic converters reaches a fever pace in the Central Valley and across the country. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said last year it took 58% more reports of vehicle part thefts than it did in 2020.

A recent theft in Northwest Fresno took less than two minutes and occurred on the street in broad daylight. The loss of the converter totaled $700.

ACAT Global makes catalytic converters using “patented metallic herringbone technology” costing $400 to $1,000, according to a news release. The company says the parts create improved fuel economy, increased performance and improved noise vibration — all for less than other catalytic converters. It has also been approved for use by California regulators.

The event, hosted by nonprofit Valley CAN (Clean Air Now), will feature free vehicle emission screenings and a $500 repair voucher for those failing the test. The vouchers can be used at approved local shops to install a proprietary metallic cor converter from ACAT global.

“Our metallic substrate catalytic converters meet both federal and California emission requirements, yet cost much, much less than those currently on the market,” said Joe Moch, CEO of ACAT Global, based in Harlevoix, Michigan. “I’ll be on site to explain how they can be installed easily by a local shop when one must be replaced because it doesn’t function or was stolen. Given the high cost of fuel today, ensuring your vehicles is operating properly is crucial to area drivers. And with our new etching program, thieves will avoid stealing ACAT Global units because it will be easy to prosecute them for felony theft.”

According to the California Air Resources Board, the transportation sector is responsible for 40% of the state’s overall greenhouse gas emissions and more than 70% of all smog-forming emissions. An estimated 10-15% of California motor vehicles are responsible for more than 50% of the light duty vehicle smog in the state.

The biggest culprits are vehicles 20 or more years old, emitting 30 times more smog-forming pollutants than a 5-year-old vehicle.

Madera area residents are encouraged to bring their vehicle to the Madera Fairgrounds (1850 Cleveland Ave Madera, CA 93637) from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday if they think it needs smog related repairs for a free emissions test. If a vehicle fails, its owner gets a $500 voucher for emission-related repairs at a local STAR-certified smog shop. The money can only be used for diagnostics, smog testing, smog repair work (including catalytic converters) and certification.

This event only provides emissions screenings for gasoline powered vehicles; no diesels are tested. Official smog certificates will not be issued. The data collected is only used for internal reporting and is not shared with outside agencies.

ACAT Global representatives will demonstrate how each catalytic converter will be etched and the information put into a database. If a unit is stolen, the information will be available to law enforcement agencies. They will be alerted when a stolen catalytic converter is sold by a thief.

ACAT Global’s catalytic converters are available as a universal or direct fit system through independent shops in California on vehicles from 48 different global car brands.