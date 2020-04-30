Manufacturer moves assembly line to Fresno, adding 50 new jobs

Trillium currently employs 137 people in Fresno, and will be adding more than 50 news jobs over the next couple of years. Image via Trillium.

published on April 30, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

An international pump company will expand its presence in Fresno when it brings more of its North American operations to the Central Valley.

Over the next two years, Trillium Flow Technologies will merge the assembly lines from its Salt Lake City plant to its facility at 2494 S. Railroad Ave. in Fresno, near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard, according to a press release. It’s the site of the former Weir Floway facility, and currently employs 137 people.

Once completed, the move will net an additional 50 manufacturing jobs for the area. Trillium manufactures vertical turbine pumps for water, oil, gas, mining, energy and industrial uses.

“I am thrilled that Trillium has decided to consolidate its operations and bring over 50 new jobs to the City of Fresno, especially now during this time of great need for sustainable employment in our city,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. “We look forward to a continued strong relationship with this valued company as they grow their operations and bring more jobs to our community.”

The release stated the move will “improve our operational efficiencies, while allowing business retention and further attraction of talent resulting in a level of service that will delight our customers.”

Management for Trillium USA worked with the City of Fresno, the Fresno County Economic Development Corp., as well as other local and state agencies for recruitment and training of employees in preparation for the merger. Construction and expansion at their facility has already begun.

“We are proud to have worked closely with Trillium on their facility consolidation, which represents over $400 million in economic impact over the next several years,” said Lee Ann Eager, president and CEO of the Fresno EDC. “We are excited to put people to work in quality jobs that are skilled, good paying and will elevate our residents with opportunities to thrive.”

Trillium USA will keep some positions at Salt Lake City and still maintains a presence in Houston. Its headquarters is Glasgow, Scotland.