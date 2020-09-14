Mandatory evacuation ordered for Three Rivers

published on September 14, 2020 - 2:08 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Residents and business owners of Three Rivers are being told to evacuate the town.

Tulare County Fire Department and the Tulare County Office of Emergency Services are issuing a mandatory evacuation for the Tulare County town, according to a press release.

This is due to what officials view as an immediate threat to life and safety because of the SQF Compex Fire.

The order stretches south and east from Highway 198, east to south of the Fork Campground, including South Fork Drive, Horn, Cahoon Mountain and adjacent roads.

Residents and visitors are being instructed to evacuate north on South Fork Drive, then west to Old Three Rivers and finally west on Highway 198.

The following roads are closed:

—Highway 190 at Balch Park

—Balch Park & Bear Creek

—Balch Park & Yokohl

—Mountain 50 & 107

—Mountain 99 & Sherman Pass, Sherman Pass & Cherry

Evacuees are being instructed to meet at the Exeter Memorial Building at 324 N. Kaweah in Exeter. Health officials with Tulare County will be present.

Latest reports say the SQF Complex Fire has burned 90,845 acres and is 12% contained.

Three Rivers is roughly 30 miles from Visalia with a population of over 2,000 people.