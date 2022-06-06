Manco Abbott celebrates half century of business

published on June 6, 2022 - 12:06 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A Fresno company is celebrating a half century in the property management business.

Manco Abbott was founded in 1972 as “Manco West,” and was later acquired by Turnco Real Estate Services and Abbott Property Management to become Manco Abbott. The company has operated with distinction, regularly voted as the Best Property Management Company by Business Journal’ readers as part of its Best of Central Valley Business Awards.

Manco Abbott has also been recognized by The Business Journal as one of the best companies to work for in the Valley. As an Accredited Management Organization, it is one of only 560 firms worldwide currently holding the accreditation.

“We recognize that service is at the center of everything we do. We invest in our people and create a working community of shared values that continues to redefine what it is to be a ‘gold standard’ of property management to our clients, residents, tenants, and vendors,” said Manco Abbott’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Goldfarb in a statement.

Manco Abbott is also the No. 2 ranked property management company in the Central Valley, according to The Business Journal’s list for 2021. It had near 17 million square feet under management — split nearly even between residential and commercial.

Manco Abbott’s service area spans from the San Joaquin Valley to the Central Coast (Monterey office), and properties in several states throughout the United States.

The current leadership team holds or has held positions on the boards of The Economic Development Corporation, Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County, and the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. In addition, they support several causes and organizations, including but not limited to: Marjaree Mason Center, CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties, River Parkway Trust, Ronald McDonald House, Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County, Food Bank for Monterey County, Central California Food Bank and Resiliency Center of Fresno.

“Manco Abbott has spent the last fifty years successfully raising the standard and pushing the industry toward transparency and honesty,” says Manco Abbott’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Goldfarb. As Goldfarb looks toward the next 50 years, he affirms the leadership style that has propelled the company’s success will be carried into the future.