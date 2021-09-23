Man charged with text threats, extortion try against former Fresno employer

Image via pixabay.com user 26057

published on September 23, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday after a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging him with attempting to extort a Fresno business.

According to the Aug. 12 indictment, William Lee Robinson, 40, worked at Fresno-based health management company O.A.I. as a systems engineer from June 14-Nov. 28, 2017, when he was fired.

After his termination, Robinson is accused of sending threatening messages to his former supervisor and coworkers in an attempt to extort them for money. The threats included references to the location of the employees’ homes and graphic statements of physical harm against his former supervisor’s daughter, according to a news release.

He allegedly made the threats because he wanted the company to pay him between $10,000 and $20,000.

The indictment changes him with sending interstate threats with intent to extort. If convicted, Robinson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.