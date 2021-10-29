29 Oct

Major food service wholesaler bound for Visalia

A tenant improvement permit has been secured for US Foods Chef’s Store at 4236 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Image via US Foods Chef's Store website

published on October 29, 2021 - 4:25 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A restaurant wholesaler plans to open its first location in the region.

A tenant improvement permit has been secured for US Foods Chef’s Store at 4236 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Rugs and Home Design was a previous tenant of the 30,000-square-foot space in the Packwood Creek shopping center, according to a Better Business Bureau listing.

The US Foods Chef’s Store has 21 California locations with the closest in Modesto. The Visalia location is listed as coming soon. Chef’s Store is a food and kitchen supply warehouse that caters to the foodservice industry on a wholesale basis.

An email left with store officials was not returned Friday.

Serving approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators in the US, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company has about 162 locations across the country. It is traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USFD. As of January it reported employing 26,000 associates across the US, according to its 2020 annual report.

It reported net sales of $22.88 billion last year.

